DELMARVA- A cold front is moving through Delmarva this afternoon, ushering in colder air later today. Highs this afternoon will top out in the low to mid 50s with temperatures sliding later in the afternoon, along with gusty winds. Winds gusts to 30 mph are possible this afternoon.
Tuesday night will be colder with dry conditions. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s with light north-northwest winds.
By Wednesday, conditions will turn unsettled as clouds increase ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. Precipitation chances remain low early in the day but will increase by the afternoon. The temperature profile will be key in determining precipitation type, with snow or sleet possible at onset before transitioning to a mix of rain/snow and a cold rain later in the evening.
There is a Yellow Alert in effect Wednesday evening for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Temperatures hovering around the freezing mark could mean slick roads, bridge decks, and sidewalks. Overnight, temperatures will creep above freezing, changing any frozen precipitation to plain rain.
More rain is expected Thursday morning, then ending in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.
A brief break from wet weather is expected Friday as high pressure builds in from the Midwest, but the next low-pressure system will quickly move in by Saturday. A wintry mix is possible Saturday with an eventual changeover to rain. Rain chances will increase late Saturday into Sunday, keeping an active weather pattern in place.
High temperatures into the weekend will be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 30s.