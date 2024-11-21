DELMARVA - A strong upper level low will slowly move towards Delmarva through the end of the week. keeping our weather chilly, breezy, and occasionally wet. Conditions improve into the weekend.
This afternoon, departing low pressure to the northeast is keeping clouds and some sprinkles across the east, while skies are clear farther west. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. A little cooler where the cloud cover is. Winds will still be gusty from the west and northwest, gusting up to 30 mph at times.
This evening expect some clouds with a few sprinkles possible, otherwise partial clearing overnight with temperatures falling through the 40s. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s, with a cold breeze. Gusts to 20 mph are possible sending feels like temperatures into the 20s.
For Friday, some morning sunshine is possible, then increasing clouds, as the upper level low moves closer. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Light rain will develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Make sure to pack the rain gear if you're headed out Friday evening. Friday evening will be raw with cold, breezy, and wet conditions.
The rain will taper off later Friday evening into early Saturday. Temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s by Saturday morning, and feeling colder with the wind.
The weekend will be drier and not as cold. Saturday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few sprinkles possible and highs in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be mainly clear and cold with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will feature more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.