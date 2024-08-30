DELMARVA- We're heading into the holiday weekend on a gloomy note, with lots of clouds and cooler temperatures. The weekend is shaping up to be unsettled at times with showers and storms, especially on Sunday.
The rest of our Friday, the big getaway day for the holiday weekend, is looking mainly cloudy with highs in the 70s and possibly some 80s if the sun comes out for a while. There could be a few showers and storms around this afternoon and evening. Friday night will be unsettled with a few showers and temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday is shaping up to be partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. warmer temperatures and more humidity. Highs in the mid 80s, with cooler readings at the beaches. Sunday will be warmer and more humid with a chance of showers and storms along a cold front. There is a marginal or low risk for severe weather. Watch for the possibility of hail and damaging winds later on Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Labor Day is looking much drier with highs in the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.