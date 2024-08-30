DELMARVA -- Showers will gradually taper off Friday afternoon as a shortwave system moves east, leading to a cloudier and murkier day than initially expected. Temperatures will be held down in the upper 70s inland, some 80s possible, with mid 70s at the coast.
A stationary front stalled to the south will begin to lift northward as a warm front Friday night, bringing the potential for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. While widespread significant rainfall is not expected, a more active weather pattern will unfold over the weekend.
On Saturday, a cold front will approach the area, expect a warm and muggy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s across inland Delmarva, upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. Watching for showers and storms late in the afternoon into the evening.
Following the initial front's passage, most of the region should dry out by early Sunday. However, another round of showers and storms is expected later Sunday into Sunday night with the secondary front, though coverage may be more limited due to drying conditions aloft.
High temperatures for the weekend will be near average, mid to upper 80s, but overnight lows will trend warmer until the cooler air mass arrives Sunday night, bringing temperatures below average to start the new week.
In the wake of the secondary front, high pressure will build in from the north and west, dominating the weather pattern into midweek.
Labor Day looks really nice with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80.
Next week features a tranquil and cooler stretch of weather with mostly dry conditions and temperatures below normal. The low humidity and cooler temperatures will provide a welcome taste of fall.