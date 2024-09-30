DELMARVA- Unsettled weather the next couple of days for Delmarva, then drier with clearing skies later in the week.
Clouds are locked in across Delmarva this afternoon, with patchy drizzle and light rain across the region. We'll see enough rain to make the roads and sidewalks wet. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be from the northeast around 8-12 mph, with stronger gusts at the coast.
Overnight, we'll see more of the same with cloudy skies and areas of patchy drizzle and light rain. Temperatures won't fall very much, with lows in the 60s to around 70. Winds will be light from the northeast.
An upper level low will continue to slowly churn in our direction, keeping the threat for drizzle and light rain in the forecast for Tuesday. Only light amounts of rain are expected. High temperatures in the lower 70s.
Tuesday night we'll start to dry out with partial clearing and lows in the lower 60s.
A cold front moves through on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Thursday and Friday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.