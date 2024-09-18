DELMARVA -- A coastal low-pressure system will meander off the Delmarva coast through Friday, resulting in a prolonged period of unsettled weather for the region. While showers are expected for many, the heaviest rainfall will be concentrated along coastal areas, with inland regions seeing more sporadic precipitation.
Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Kent & Sussex Co. until Friday 3PM.
Tonight, the coastal low will shift to a position off New Jersey, maintaining a northerly to northeasterly flow across Delmarva. Most areas will see a chance for showers tonight, with higher probabilities along the coast. Inland areas particularly, will experience drier conditions. Temperatures tonight will range from the mid-60s to upper 60d, providing a cool, damp evening.
On Thursday, expect continued cloud cover and periodic showers. High temperatures will range from the mid-70s to low-80s, with the warmer temperatures occurring farther west where skies may clear at times.
As the coastal low continues to drift off Long Island, the weather pattern remains unsettled through Friday. The likelihood of showers persists, but it will not rain continuously or across all areas. Northern and eastern Delmarva will see more cloud cover and showers, while the western parts of the region may experience brief breaks in the clouds and drier conditions. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
By Saturday, the low will finally depart the region, making way for high pressure to build over Delmarva. This shift will lead to improving conditions by Saturday afternoon, with clearing skies and decreasing shower chances. High temperatures will stay in the 70s throughout the weekend, with more sunshine expected as we move into Sunday.
The long-term outlook brings a welcome reprieve from the wet weather, as high pressure establishes itself over the region. Expect mostly dry and tranquil conditions through Monday, with highs slightly below average for this time of year. However, by midweek, another cold front is forecast to approach Delmarva, potentially bringing more showers around Tuesday or Wednesday.