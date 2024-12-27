DELMARVA -- A mix of rain and warmer temperatures as high pressure gives way to two low-pressure systems moving through the region this weekend.
Today’s weather will feature partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. However, temperatures will rise overnight Friday into Saturday, fueled by southerly winds aloft. Most areas are expected to climb above freezing by sunrise Saturday, with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.
Saturday’s rain will result from a warm front lifting north, bringing light precipitation across the area. By Sunday, a stronger low-pressure system deepening over the Great Lakes will influence Delmarva’s weather. While most areas will experience rain, coastal regions may see a “dry slot” during the day, potentially limiting precipitation.
Temperatures on Sunday will continue to warm, with highs in the mid-60s and some locations possibly hitting 70 degrees. However, as a cold front approaches Sunday night, rain will expand across the region, with heavier downpours and isolated thunderstorms possible.
Rainfall totals over the weekend are expected to range from one-half inch to inch. Coastal regions will see lighter totals, closer to half an inch. These are totals for the weekend systems as well as the system on New Year's Eve.
Looking ahead to early next week, Monday will bring breezy but mild conditions as the system moves out, with highs in the 50s. Another low-pressure system may bring rain late New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, but colder air will follow, returning temperatures to near-normal levels by Thursday beginning winter-like weather pattern.