DELMARVA- We'll see rain on and off the next few days, with remnant moisture from Helene to bring rain to Delmarva later Friday into the weekend.
The rest of our Wednesday will be rather cloudy with areas of drizzle and light rain. Watch for slick roads due to wet conditions and falling leaves. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with lower 70s at the beaches. We'll see southeast winds around 8-12 mph.
Overnight cloudy and humid conditions will be the rule with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday we'll see a lot of clouds with warmer and more humid conditions. Highs are anticipated to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, with dew points rising to the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a few spotty showers possible.
Looking ahead to Thursday night, weak surface ridging is expected to move into the area, helping to keep conditions mostly dry, although cloud cover will likely linger. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.
On Friday, remnant moisture from Helene will interact with a front across Delmarva, increasing the chances of rain through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The rain could be heavy at times into the evening hours.
Friday night the rain threat continues with lows in the 60s.
For Saturday and Sunday, it appears the chance of rain sticks around with the remnants of Helene. It won't rain all the time, but keep your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the 70s.