DELMARVA- We'll see rain on and off the next few days, as remnant moisture from Helene will bring rain to Delmarva later today and into the weekend. Not expecting a washout, but keep the umbrella handy.
For your Friday afternoon, remnant moisture from Helene will interact with a front across Delmarva, increasing the chances of rain through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The rain could be heavy at times into the evening hours.
It's looking wet for Friday night football games. Makes sure to have the rain gear with you. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the game. Friday night the rain threat continues with lows in the 60s.
For Saturday and Sunday, it appears the chance of rain sticks around with the remnants of Helene. The better chance for rain will come on Sunday. It won't rain all the time, but keep your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the 70s.
Showers will linger into early next week as an upper level low with tropical moisture works through the region. It will start to dry out midweek. High temperatures will be in the 70s. with lows in the 50s and 60s.