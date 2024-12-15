DELMARVA -- Unsettled weather is on tap for the Delmarva Peninsula beginning tonight as high pressure moves east of New England and makes way for a sequence of systems to impact the region.
Today will feature thickening clouds, with highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A warm front and upper-level low will approach from the west-southwest late in the day, introducing light showers and drizzle Sunday evening. This precipitation will persist into early Monday, accompanied by slightly milder temperatures.
By Monday afternoon, the initial system will pull eastward, with precipitation tapering off. However, drizzle and spotty showers may linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will rise further under southeasterly flow, with highs climbing to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
A stronger upper trough will bring a cold front through the area late Monday night into early Tuesday, increasing rain chances once again. The front is expected to clear by Tuesday morning, ushering in sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s—mild for mid-December.
Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side through Tuesday morning.
Looking ahead to midweek, high pressure will briefly build offshore on Wednesday, leading to dry and mild conditions with temperatures reaching the upper 40s to around 60 degrees, especially in southern Delaware. However, another system will arrive Wednesday night, bringing light to moderate rain to the region into Thursday.
While the midweek system is not expected to be overly impactful, it will bring beneficial rainfall. Beyond Thursday, forecast confidence diminishes, with some models indicating the possibility of lingering rain or snow showers into the weekend, while others suggest high pressure and drier conditions.
Temperatures for the latter part of the week are expected to remain near seasonal averages. We are monitoring the potential for a coastal storm late in the week, though details remain uncertain at this time. It does appear temperatures will get much colder next weekend through Christmas Eve.