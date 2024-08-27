DELMARVA- The last week of August is shaping up to be warm to hot at times, with some opportunities for showers and thunderstorms.
The rest of your Tuesday is looking sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 80s away from the beaches and 70s and 80s at the coast. Tuesday night is looking a bit warmer with lows in the 60s and lower 70s under fair skies.
Wednesday is a Yellow Alert day for the hottest day of the week, with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s inland with 80s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the 98 to 103 range inland, with 90s at the beaches.
As a cold front approaches Wednesday evening and night, there is a low chance of severe weather for Delmarva. The main threat will be hail and damaging winds. Storms taper off overnight with lows in the low 70s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be cooler with scattered showers and a few storms, and highs in the low to mid 80s, with 70s at the coast.
Friday, the getaway day for the holiday weekend, is looking mainly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers and storms. Labor Day looks drier with highs in the 80s.