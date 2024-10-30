DELMARVA - Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with lows only dipping into the 50s due to continued warm air advection. Light winds should stay elevated enough to prevent fog development, keeping skies clear for the evening.
Thursday (Halloween):
Delmarva can expect another warm and dry day for Halloween. Temperatures will soar even higher, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s—near-record highs for late October. Despite the need for rain, dry conditions will prevail, offering ideal weather for trick-or-treaters in the evening. Skies will remain mostly clear, with a slight increase in the pressure gradient bringing occasional light breezes.
Thursday Night through Friday Morning:
A cold front will approach from the northwest Thursday night, bringing a small chance of rain by early Friday. However, rainfall amounts are expected to be minimal, likely just a few hundredths of an inch, and some areas may see no rain at all. High pressure will quickly return by Friday afternoon, keeping any moisture brief and limited.
Friday and the Weekend:
Temperatures will begin to cool slightly on Friday as the front moves through, with highs in the low to mid-70s—still above seasonal norms for early November. By Saturday, a cooler, more seasonable air mass will settle in, with highs in the 60s and lows dipping into the 40s. This cooling trend won’t last long, though, as high pressure moves offshore by early next week, allowing for another round of warm air to return to the region.
Outlook for Next Week:
Expect a warming trend early next week as high pressure shifts eastward, allowing temperatures to rise above normal once again. Dry conditions are likely to continue, with no significant rain in the extended forecast.