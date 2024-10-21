DELMARVA - The workweek kicks off with another sunny and warm day across Delmarva. Highs will climb into the upper 70s, with some spots potentially reaching 80 degrees. Humidity levels will remain low, and dry conditions will persist, heightening fire weather concerns across the region. Winds will be light, but caution is advised in grassy or wooded areas due to the fire risk.
Monday Night: Overnight conditions will be calm and clear, with temperatures cooling into the mid-50s. Light winds and clear skies may lead to some localized ground fog, especially in valleys or low-lying areas. However, it will remain dry with no precipitation expected.
Tuesday: Expect near-record warmth across Delmarva, particularly inland, as high temperatures push into the low 80s. The warmest spots will be away from the coast, where southerly winds will start to bring in warmer air. Despite the slight rise in humidity due to this southerly flow, the overall moisture levels will remain low, continuing the dry spell across the region.
Tuesday Night: Temperatures will be milder overnight, staying in the upper 50s to low 60s as the air mass moderates. Increased dew points could lead to some patchy ground or valley fog developing after sunset, but skies will remain mostly clear, with no significant weather impacts.
Wednesday Morning: Wednesday will bring another warm start with temperatures quickly rising into the upper 70s by midday. This will be the last day in the current warm pattern before a cold front begins approaching the region later in the day. For now, expect mostly sunny skies and continued dry conditions.