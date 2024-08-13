DELMARVA- High pressure dominates our weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures gradually climbing and comfortable humidity levels.
For the remainder of this afternoon we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland, and mainly 70s for the coast. Winds will be light and variable. This evening we'll see temperatures falling back into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Overnight we'll see mainly clear and pleasantly cool conditions with temperatures in the low 60s inland, to mid and upper 60s along the coast. Winds will be light.
Wednesday we'll see more of the same with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures a tad below average. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s away from the coast with mainly 70s at the beaches. Wednesday night will be dry and cool with lows in the 60s.
Thursday and Friday will feature similar conditions, with mostly sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with 70s and 80s at the beaches. The humidity creeps up a bit at the end of the week, and into the weekend.
This weekend tropical system Ernesto will pass well to our east, with waves and rip current risk increasing. Use extra caution in the ocean into early next week.