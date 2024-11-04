DELMARVA - Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight as weak onshore flow persists, leading to the development of low stratus clouds across the region. Some patchy dense fog is possible, particularly in sheltered areas and along the coastal plain, though it should remain limited due to dry conditions and low-level mixing. Temperatures will be warmer than usual for this time of year, with lows only dipping into the mid to upper 40s inland and low 50s closer to the coast. Conditions will feel muggy for early November.
Early Tuesday Morning:
Morning commuters may encounter patchy areas of fog, particularly in low-lying spots, though widespread dense fog is unlikely. Low stratus will linger, keeping skies mostly cloudy through the early hours. Temperatures will warm quickly from the overnight lows, with a mild and comfortable start to the day.
Midday Tuesday:
As the warm front lifts fully north, southwesterly flow strengthens, bringing warmer air and increased humidity across Delmarva. Clouds will start to break up around midday, with some sunshine expected to peek through by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise well above seasonal averages, reaching into the low to mid-70s. Dew points will climb toward 60, giving the air a more humid feel than typical for early November.
Tuesday Afternoon:
Skies will be partly cloudy, with mild and dry conditions continuing into the afternoon. Highs will top out around 73–75°F, making it an unusually warm November day. Breezes will pick up slightly from the southwest, but otherwise, the weather will remain calm and pleasant. Expect dry and warm conditions to persist as high pressure remains dominant over the area.
Outlook:
A cold front will approach Delmarva late Wednesday, bringing the potential for cooler temperatures and rain by midweek. High pressure is expected to return by the end of the week, with a possible storm system developing over the weekend into early next week.