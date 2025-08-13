DELMARVA- This afternoon we'll see warm and muggy conditions under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. With the humidity it will feel like mid 90s at times away from the coast. A few showers and storms could pop up this afternoon with the daytime heating.
Any showers or storm activity quickly ends this evening, with partly cloudy skies, along with mild and muggy conditions. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.
Overnight we'll see partly cloudy skies, with mild and muggy conditions and temperature by Thursday morning in the low 70s.
By early Thursday morning, there's still a chance of a few showers and storms as a cold front pushes offshore, ushering in lower humidity and more comfortable conditions to wrap up the week. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 for some inland areas. Feels like temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday night will feature clearing skies with lows near 70.
For Friday, skies will be partly cloudy, with slightly cooler conditions, and lower humidity levels. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Heading into the weekend we're looking at mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the mid 80s Saturday, then upper 80s on Sunday.