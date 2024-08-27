DELMARVA - This evening, weak high pressure will keep the weather calm over Delmarva, with mostly clear skies developing overnight. The mild conditions will continue, with temperatures dropping only into the mid 60s to low 70s across the region.
As we move into Wednesday, a cold front will approach from the northwest, driving a noticeable increase in both temperature and humidity. Southwest winds will usher in warmer air, leading to a hot and muggy day. While the Excessive Heat Warning in effect is primarily for the Philadelphia Metro area, residents in Delmarva should still be prepared for uncomfortable conditions, with heat indices likely reaching the upper 90s or possibly higher.
Looking ahead, the cold front will move through the region late Wednesday into Wednesday night, which may bring some relief from the heat as we approach the latter part of the week.
Stay tuned for further updates, especially if conditions change or additional advisories are issued.