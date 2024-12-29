DELMARVA -- Warm, breezy Sunday leads to unsettled night. Delmarva should brace for a dynamic weather pattern starting Sunday. The day will bring unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s under partly sunny skies. Breezy conditions will accompany the warmth, with wind gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph.
By tonight, a cold front will move into the area, increasing rain chances across the region. Overnight rainfall could be heavy at times, with up to 1 inch of accumulation expected in central and southern Delmarva. A strong low-level jet, with winds of 50-60 knots at 850 mb, may trigger isolated thunderstorms. These storms could bring gusty winds of 30-40 mph, although the threat will remain limited due to elevated instability.
Rain will taper off by daybreak Monday as the cold front moves eastward, ushering in cooler and drier air. Monday will remain mostly dry, with lingering morning showers giving way to clearing skies. High pressure will build offshore Monday night, providing a brief reprieve from wet weather.
However, rain is set to return New Year's Eve as another low-pressure system approaches. Showers will move into Delmarva by Tuesday evening, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall and the potential for thunderstorms. The low is expected to pass directly over the region, leaving behind wet and unsettled conditions into New Year's Day. It will be a windy day with highs around 50.
By midweek, the system will push northeast into the Canadian Maritimes, setting up a cooler northwest flow for the end of the week. While temperatures will drop, conditions are expected to remain mostly dry from Thursday into the weekend. In fact an arctic blast could arrive as we approach the second week for January.