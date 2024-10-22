Tuesday morning begins with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-50s across Delmarva, as high pressure remains in control. The southerly flow gradually increases throughout the day, bringing slightly more moisture to the region. Dew points will rise slightly, but this moisture remains limited, and the dry weather will continue through Tuesday.
By mid-morning, the region will warm quickly under mostly sunny skies, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Winds will remain light, coming from the south as the high pressure system weakens and shifts offshore. Despite the southerly flow, humidity levels will stay low, maintaining elevated fire weather concerns in some areas. Tuesday afternoon will be warm, with highs peaking around 80 degrees inland and slightly cooler temperatures near the coast.
As we head into Tuesday evening, the air mass will continue to moderate. Dew points will increase slightly after sunset, leading to milder conditions overnight. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s, and with the higher dew points, some patchy ground or valley fog could form in lower-lying areas early Wednesday morning.
By early Wednesday, a strong cold front will approach the region. While temperatures remain warm ahead of the front, with highs expected to reach the upper 70s for much of Delmarva, cooler conditions are just on the horizon. A few sprinkles or light showers may develop late Wednesday night, especially in northern areas, but overall, this frontal passage is expected to bring limited moisture. The front will move offshore by early Thursday morning, ushering in cooler air and gusty northwest winds for the end of the week.
While Wednesday offers one more day of unseasonably warm temperatures, Thursday will see a significant drop as the cold front moves through, followed by high pressure that will bring cooler, more fall-like conditions for Thursday and Friday. Another cold front is expected to move in late Friday night, signaling further changes as the weekend approaches.