DELMARVA - Sussex County will start Friday with mild and mostly dry conditions before a cold front brings increasing clouds and scattered showers later in the day and into early Saturday.
Friday morning should remain dry with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Southwest winds will help temperatures rise quickly, with afternoon highs reaching well above normal for early October.
Rain chances will begin increasing during the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers are expected to spread into southern Delaware by Friday evening and continue at times through Friday night.
Rainfall amounts are expected to remain light for most of Sussex County, generally less than one-tenth of an inch. A few locations could receive closer to two-tenths of an inch.
Southwest winds will increase to around 10 to 15 mph Friday, with occasional gusts near 20 to 25 mph. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front Friday night.
By early Saturday morning, showers should begin tapering in many areas, but clouds and a few lingering showers may remain across southern Delaware as the front slows near Delmarva.
Marine conditions are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory levels through Friday night, with ocean seas generally around 3 to 4 feet.
Tidal flooding concerns also continue to decrease along the Delaware coast and back bays. No coastal flood advisories are currently in effect.