DELMARVA - Late Wednesday: Expect mild and quiet conditions tonight, with temperatures remaining unseasonably warm for early November. Overnight lows will only dip into the mid-50s under mostly clear skies, keeping the evening comfortable for outdoor activities.
Early Thursday Morning: The day will begin on a warm note, with temperatures quickly climbing through the 60s after sunrise. Winds will stay light, and skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.
Mid-Morning & Afternoon: By late morning and into the afternoon, highs will soar into the mid-to-upper 70s, nearing record levels for this time of year. Sunshine will dominate, though a few high clouds may filter in. It will be a great time to enjoy outdoor plans before the cooler weather arrives.
Evening: A cold front will start to push through the region late Thursday evening, ushering in cooler air. Temperatures will begin to drop into the lower 60s overnight, and winds will pick up slightly from the northwest, signaling the arrival of a more seasonable air mass for Friday and the weekend.