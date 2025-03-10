DELMARVA -- High pressure offshore is keeping skies mostly sunny Monday afternoon, with light winds and temperatures warming to above normal conditions. The region is between two low-pressure systems—one moving into the northern Great Lakes and another off the South Carolina coast—but their impacts will be minimal, aside from some high clouds drifting northward in the afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s inland, with cooler temperatures in the 50s along the coast.
Warmer temperatures this week for Delmarva, remaining dry
- Meteorologist Bob Trihy
btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
