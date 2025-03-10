TEMPS

DELMARVA -- High pressure offshore is keeping skies mostly sunny Monday afternoon, with light winds and temperatures warming to above normal conditions. The region is between two low-pressure systems—one moving into the northern Great Lakes and another off the South Carolina coast—but their impacts will be minimal, aside from some high clouds drifting northward in the afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s inland, with cooler temperatures in the 50s along the coast.

Monday night will be seasonably cool, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s. However, southwest flow will keep the area mild heading into Tuesday, allowing temperatures to climb even higher. Most inland locations will see highs in the middle to upper 60s, while coastal areas remain slightly cooler, with mainly 50s.

A backdoor cold front will slip southward into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a temporary cooldown. Highs Wednesday will range from the 50s to around 60. As high pressure shifts offshore later in the week, southeast winds will allow temperatures to rebound Thursday, with highs once again reaching the mid-50s to low-60s.

By Friday and Saturday, southerly winds will push temperatures even higher, with highs mainly in the 60s both days. Lows in the 40s at night.

The next significant weather change arrives Sunday as an approaching cold front brings the chance for rain. Before then, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon, with showers likely arriving later in the day and continuing into Sunday night.

