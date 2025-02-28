DELMARVA - The next few days will have a little bit of everything—some warmth, some chill, and plenty of wind. Things start off breezy and cool, with temperatures hanging in the low 50s during the day and dipping into the upper 30s at night. You'll want a light jacket, but nothing too heavy just yet.
As the weekend rolls in, a brief warm-up takes over, especially inland, where temperatures could push into the mid-60s. But don’t let that fool you—this is short-lived. A strong cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures sharply by the time the weekend wraps up. Expect highs barely reaching the 40s and lows plunging into the 20s. If you're heading out, it’ll feel brisk, especially with the wind sticking around.
So, what should you wear? Early on, a sweater or light jacket will do the trick, but by the time that cold air moves in, it’s time to break out the heavy coat. If you’re near the coast, the wind will make it feel even chillier, so gloves and a hat wouldn’t be a bad idea.
All in all, it’s one of those weekends where you’ll want to check the forecast before stepping outside. Layers will be your best friend, and if you’re out late, don’t underestimate that evening chill.