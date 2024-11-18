DELMARVA - The week starts out mild with above normal temperatures, then becoming cooler and wetter for the end of the week.
High pressure overhead the rest of Monday will result in mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Clear skies and calm conditions will persist through Monday evening as high pressure continues to settle over the region. Winds will gradually weaken after sunset, creating a tranquil night. Temperatures will steadily drop into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight, similar to Sunday night.
Tuesday morning will feature dry and cool conditions with mostly clear skies. High pressure will remain in control, keeping the weather quiet and stable. Lows will again hover in the upper 30s to low 40s across the region. However, as the high begins to retreat later in the day, a warm front will approach from the south. Highs will be a few notches cooler than Monday, but highs still in the 60s are expected.
A warm front lifting through Delmarva could potentially bring some light showers or sprinkles into Delmarva during the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s.
Wednesday will be another mild day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers possible, with highs in the 60s.
The best rain chances come Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.
The chance of showers will continue into Thursday with sharply colder conditions, and highs only in the low to mid 50s.