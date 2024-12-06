DELMARVA - We're experiencing breezy and cold conditions this afternoon, as cold high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the upper 30s, with most spots staying in the 30s, despite lots of sunshine. Winds gusting over 20 mph at times today with result in feels like temperatures only in the 20s. Bundle up heading out this afternoon.
This evening dry and cold with temperatures falling below freezing. Winds diminish a bit Friday night will lows in the low to mid 20s. With the wind feeling like teens at times.
It will be a cold start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and highs only in the low to mid 40s. If you're headed to Annapolis for the state championship game, bundle up. Temperatures only in the 30s for the game.
Temperatures will be in the Saturday night will be dry and cold with lows in the 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
Much milder to start next week with highs in the 50s and 60s, with increasing rain chances, especially into Wednesday.