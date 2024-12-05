DELMARVA - Residents of Sussex County and surrounding areas can expect blustery conditions to persist late Thursday and into early Friday morning as strong west to northwest winds remain behind a departing cold front. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday, with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Near the water and elevated areas, gusts may peak at 55 mph.
By late evening, winds are forecast to gradually decrease to 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 35 mph. Scattered tree damage and power outages remain possible until winds subside further. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s by sunset, though wind chills will make it feel 10 degrees colder. Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s, with wind chills dipping into the teens.
By Friday mid-morning, skies will clear across most of Sussex County as high pressure begins to build over the region. While winds will remain brisk, gusts will reduce to 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, with dry and sunny conditions prevailing.
Through Friday afternoon and evening, the pressure gradient will weaken, bringing calmer winds and improving conditions. Highs will reach the low 40s, but wind chills may linger in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, the high-pressure system is expected to settle over the region, bringing more tranquil weather and a gradual warming trend.