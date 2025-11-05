Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&