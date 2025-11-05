DELMARVA - After a calm start to the day, conditions will turn blustery across Sussex County, Del., and Ocean City, Md., as a strong cold front crosses the region Wednesday night into early Thursday. The system will bring a noticeable shift from mild, breezy weather to sharply colder, windier conditions before dawn Thursday.
Wednesday: High pressure sliding offshore will allow southwest winds to pick up through the day, bringing milder air into the region. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds by afternoon as low pressure tracks toward the Northeast. Temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper-60s, about 10 degrees above average for early November. Southwest wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph by evening ahead of the front.
Wednesday night: As the front approaches, scattered showers are expected, with most remaining brief and light. However, the bigger story will be the wind. Behind the cold front, a strong northwest flow will develop, producing gusts that may reach 45 to 55 mph across much of Delmarva. The strongest winds are likely between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. as pressure rises rapidly behind the system. Temperatures will drop quickly overnight, reaching the mid-30s inland and low-40s along the coast by daybreak Thursday.
Early Thursday: Skies will clear toward sunrise as the front pushes offshore, but strong northwest winds will persist through the morning before easing by midday. Cooler, drier air will settle over the area, with highs struggling to reach the low-50s under mostly sunny skies.
Outlook: High pressure will briefly return Thursday night into Friday, followed by another low-pressure system late Friday that may bring rain and gusty winds once again heading into the weekend.