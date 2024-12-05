DELMARVA - We're experiencing windy and cold conditions behind a cold front this afternoon. The sun is returning, but temperatures will slide through the 30s the rest of the day. Winds will gust to near 40 mph at times, making it feel like temperatures in the 20s much of the afternoon.
Make sure to fasten down any outdoor items, including holiday decorations. The strong winds could bring them down. Also have a firm grasp of the steering wheel when driving, especially in open areas.
The strong winds will persist overnight into Friday morning. Expect gusts over 30 mph at times, knocking feels like temperatures into the low to mid 20s. Actually temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30.
For Friday, expect abundant sunshine, but very cold conditions continuing. High temperatures only reach the mid to upper 30s, and with the wind feeling like 20s much of the day. Winds will gust in excess of 25 mph at times.
Winds diminish a bit Friday night will lows in the low to mid 20s. With the wind feeling like teens at times.
It will be a cold start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and highs only in the low to mid 40s. Saturday night will be dry and cold with lows in the 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
Much milder to start next week with highs in the 50s and 60s, with increasing rain chances.