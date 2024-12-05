DELMARVA - We should prepare for windy and colder conditions as a strong cold front sweeps through the region Thursday morning. The front will bring gusty winds and a brief chance for snow showers before high pressure settles in for the weekend.
Thursday Morning Impacts
The cold front will move offshore by noon Thursday, accompanied by strong westerly winds sustained at 20-35 mph and gusts reaching 40-55 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Thursday, and residents are urged to secure outdoor items, including seasonal decorations, as isolated power outages and tree damage are possible.
Snow showers or squalls may develop along the front early Thursday, particularly near grassy and elevated surfaces along the coastal plain. While snow accumulation is expected to be minimal, the brief nature of squalls could create slippery conditions for the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Thursday Night and Friday
The strong winds will persist Thursday night, with gusts of 35-45 mph likely. Temperatures will drop sharply into the 20s overnight, with clear skies across much of Delmarva. Breezy conditions will continue into Friday as high pressure begins to build in from the west.
Friday will see mostly clear skies, but wind gusts of 30-40 mph will keep conditions brisk. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the low 40s.
Saturday Outlook
By Saturday, winds will subside as the high-pressure system shifts southward. Skies will remain mostly clear, and temperatures will begin to moderate, signaling the return of fair weather for the weekend.