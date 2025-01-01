DELMARVA - We can expect a windy and blustery Wednesday as a strengthening storm system departs the region. Westerly winds will increase throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday evening, with impacts expected to include minor tree damage and power outages, especially given the saturated ground from earlier rain and snowmelt.
Cold air will surge into the area behind the departing low-pressure system, with temperatures cooling rapidly through Wednesday night. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-30s, with winds gradually easing after midnight.
Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies as high pressure begins to settle in. However, cooler air will dominate the region, with daytime highs struggling to reach the upper 40s. Winds will remain breezy, with westerly gusts of up to 25 mph adding an extra chill to the air.
By Friday, conditions will become calmer as high pressure strengthens overhead. Expect sunny skies and lighter winds, though temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs in the low 50s. Another cold front is projected to approach late Friday, potentially bringing increased cloud cover and a chance of showers heading into the weekend.
Residents should take precautions for the windy conditions Wednesday, secure outdoor decorations, and prepare for colder temperatures as the week progresses.