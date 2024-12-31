Low pressure will move across Delmarva Tuesday evening, bringing a round of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of a cold front set to pass through early Wednesday morning. The storm system, driven by a negatively tilted trough, is expected to bring blustery and unsettled weather to the region through Wednesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms will arrive as early as 6 p.m. Tuesday, with most activity tapering off by midnight, except for areas north of I-80, where lingering showers may persist into the early hours. The severe weather threat remains low, but some storms could produce small hail, brief heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.1 to 0.5 inches.
After the front passes, temperatures will remain mild overnight, holding in the low to mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will shift to the southwest at 5-10 mph.
On Wednesday, cold air will surge into the region, bringing a notable increase in westerly winds. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected, peaking in the afternoon and early evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Delmarva region, as these gusts may cause minor tree damage or power outages, especially with the saturated ground from recent rain and snowmelt.
Residents should secure outdoor holiday decorations and exercise caution if traveling or participating in outdoor activities. The gusty conditions will persist into Wednesday night before gradually subsiding.