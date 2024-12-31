Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New Jersey, and east central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&