DELMARVA - Sussex County is set for a blustery and wet stretch of weather before skies clear and temperatures warm later this week.
Waves of showers will move across the region late Tuesday evening through Wednesday as a coastal low slowly tracks inland and meanders near the Mid-Atlantic coast. Rainfall totals could reach up to one inch in parts of Sussex County, with locally heavier downpours and isolated thunderstorms possible. Winds will remain brisk, especially near the beaches, with sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Delaware beaches through Tuesday evening.
By Wednesday night, the low-pressure system will weaken and begin to move northeast away from the area. Lingering showers will taper off, and overnight lows will settle in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday will bring improving conditions, with clouds decreasing throughout the day and afternoon highs climbing into the mid- to upper 70s. By Thursday night, skies will turn partly to mostly clear, with temperatures dipping into the low 60s.
The fair weather is expected to continue into Friday, which will be warmer and mostly sunny ahead of an approaching cold front.