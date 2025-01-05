DELMARVA - A winter storm warning is in effect for the Delmarva Peninsula, with snowfall set to begin late Sunday night and persist through Monday. Forecasters are now predicting significant accumulations, with Sussex County and Salisbury expected to see between 8-12 inches of snow. Areas south of Salisbury, including portions of southern Delmarva, are forecast to receive 6-8 inches.
The storm system, currently positioned near Arkansas, will push heavy snow into the region after midnight Sunday. Snowfall is expected to intensify during the early morning hours on Monday, with rates of 1 inch per hour or more likely in areas south of Dover. By dawn Monday, accumulations of 2-4 inches could already be on the ground in parts of Delmarva.
Monday's conditions will worsen as the storm center moves to the south of the region. Moderate to heavy snowfall will persist throughout the morning, with visibility likely reduced due to the steady precipitation. While temperatures will stay below freezing across most of Delmarva, areas in southeastern Sussex County could experience brief periods of sleet or freezing rain, potentially limiting snow totals slightly in those locations.
Precipitation is expected to taper off by late Monday afternoon but could briefly intensify again during the evening as the system’s upper trough moves through. All snowfall is projected to end by early Tuesday morning as the storm pulls away from the coast.
By Tuesday, Arctic high pressure will bring cold and windy conditions to Delmarva. Highs will struggle to reach the low 30s, and wind gusts up to 40 mph may cause blowing and drifting snow, leading to hazardous travel even after the storm.