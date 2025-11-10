DELMARVA - From early Monday morning through early Tuesday, Sussex County and the Delmarva Peninsula will see a quick transition from rain and clouds to the coldest air of the season so far, driven by a deepening upper-level trough and strong northwest flow behind a departing coastal low.
Through the day on Monday, a deep upper-level trough pivots over the Mid-Atlantic, pulling in modified arctic air and maintaining a thick stratocumulus cloud deck. High temperatures across Sussex County and the lower Delmarva are expected to reach only the mid-40s to low-50s, roughly 10 degrees or more below recent afternoons.
Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts approaching 30 to 35 mph at times, will keep wind chills stuck in the 30s, slipping into the upper 20s late in the afternoon and toward sunset. The gusty crosswinds may make driving more difficult for high-profile vehicles, particularly on north–south routes and larger bridges.
Clouds will be stubborn for most of the day, with limited sunshine. While the setup favors some lake-effect snow showers far upstream, no accumulating wintry weather is expected for lower Delmarva; any flurries would be confined well to the north and higher terrain.
From Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, high pressure centered near the Gulf Coast begins to build in, but the region remains under a cold, dry airmass. Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly clear, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset.
Overnight lows are forecast to fall below freezing away from the immediate coast, with many inland locations dipping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees by daybreak Tuesday. Along the beaches, readings may hover just above freezing, but it will still feel wintry.
Northwest winds will gradually ease but remain noticeable, leaving overnight wind chills in the teens and 20s across much of Sussex County and the Delmarva Peninsula. This will likely be the first widespread hard freeze for many inland spots this season, posing a threat to any remaining tender vegetation and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dress in layers, especially for the Monday evening commute and early Tuesday morning hours. People should:
Protect pipes and outdoor spigots where possible.
Bring pets indoors or provide warm, sheltered space with bedding.
Secure lightweight outdoor items that could still be disturbed by gusty winds.
Conditions will stay cold but dry into early Tuesday, with sunshine returning later in the day and a slow moderating trend expected by midweek as the airmass gradually relaxes, even as temperatures remain a bit below normal for November.