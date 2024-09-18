rain totals

DELMARVA- A Yellow Alert continues the rest of today for the potential of heavy rain and flooding due to tropical-like downpours.

Tropical-like showers will continue on and off for the rest of the afternoon hours. There could be a few downpours from time to time. Local flooding could occur in the heavier rain, especially in poor drainage areas. The winds decrease a bit, but still breezy at the beaches, with gusts over 25 mph at times. High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s, a bit cooler at the beaches.

Tonight we'll see mainly cloudy skies with still a few showers possible. IT remains mild and muggy with lows in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

For Thursday, expect mainly cloudy skies, with a few peeks of sunshine, and a few showers still possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be coastal impacts, with water rises up to a foot along coastal areas, with flooding possible at times of high tide. Waves will be around 4-6 feet the next couple of days making for rough conditions, then diminishing into Friday.

Showers will linger through the end of the week, and possibly into a part of the weekend. Some locations could pick up a grand total of over an inch by the time the rain winds down. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s.

