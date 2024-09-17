DELMARVA- There's a Yellow alert in effect through Wednesday for the potential of flooding due to tropical-like downpours.
For the balance of Tuesday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will become cloudy with showers developing from south to north later this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s,with lower 70s at the coast. A strong east-northeast wind continues, especially along the coast where gusts will exceed 30 mph at times. Wind gusts inland will top 20 mph at times. Secure or bring in outdoor items.
Overnight, low pressure will inch up the coast increasing the intensity of the rain across the region. The rain will become steady and possibly heavy at times overnight into Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible tonight into Wednesday morning. Some flooding could occur late tonight and Wednesday morning, especially in poor drainage areas. Gusty winds will continue. Lows tonight in the 60s and 70s.
There will be coastal impacts, with water rises up to a foot along coastal areas, with flooding possible at times of high tide. Waves will be around 5-7 feet the next couple of days making for rough conditions.
Showers will linger through the end of the week, and possibly into a part of the weekend. Some locations could pick up a grand total of over 2 inches by the time the rain winds down. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s.