DELMARVA- Yellow alert continues for rain, heavy at times into this evening.

A yellow alert remains in place for a steady rain, possibly heavy at times into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will rise into the 50s, with gusty winds at times, exceeding 30 mph.

FUTURECAST

At least one of rain is expected with some spots possibly seeing in excess of an inch and a half. Watch for ponding on the roads and flooding in poor drainage areas into this evening. 

RAIN TOTALS

The rain clears out later tonight with breezy and colder conditions. Low temperatures by morning will be in the 40s, with falling temperatures during the day on Saturday. Saturday night will be chilly and dry with lows in the 20s.

POLAR PLUNGE

The weather for the polar plunge on Sunday will be sunny, but breezy and cold with highs only in the 40s, and feeling colder with the wind.

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

