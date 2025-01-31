DELMARVA- Yellow alert continues for rain, heavy at times into this evening.
A yellow alert remains in place for a steady rain, possibly heavy at times into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will rise into the 50s, with gusty winds at times, exceeding 30 mph.
At least one of rain is expected with some spots possibly seeing in excess of an inch and a half. Watch for ponding on the roads and flooding in poor drainage areas into this evening.
The rain clears out later tonight with breezy and colder conditions. Low temperatures by morning will be in the 40s, with falling temperatures during the day on Saturday. Saturday night will be chilly and dry with lows in the 20s.
The weather for the polar plunge on Sunday will be sunny, but breezy and cold with highs only in the 40s, and feeling colder with the wind.