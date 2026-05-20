ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels recently performed practice flight demonstrations ahead of the United States Naval Academy Graduation Ceremony.
Each May, thousands of boaters gather near the mouth of the Severn River off the Chesapeake Bay to watch the Blue Angels soar overhead during practice days leading up to the graduation flyover. The demonstrations give spectators a close-up view of the high-speed jets as pilots perform low passes and precision maneuvers above the water.
Freedom Boat Club members reserved boats and spent the day on the bay for a special outing. The captains operate six boats from surrounding Annapolis-area clubs and take about 30 members out to watch the air show on each practice day.