Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.