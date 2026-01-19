Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announces Pony Week 2026 schedule

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company is announcing the schedule for Pony Week 2026.
According to the fire company, Pony Week begins Saturday, July 25, with the South Herd Roundup starting at 7 a.m. The Saltwater Cowboys will herd more than 50 ponies from the southern end of Assateague Island into the Southern Corral. The fire company says the public may view the ponies as they arrive along Beach Road, where they will remain through Tuesday.
The fire company says the North Herd Roundup is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, starting at 6 a.m. This event is not open to the public. About 100 to 150 ponies from the northern end of Assateague Island will be herded into the Northern Corral.
According to the fire company, the Sunrise Beach Walk will take place Monday, July 27, beginning around 6 a.m. The northern herd will be released at daybreak and walked along the shoreline to join the southern herd at the Southern Corral.
The fire company says veterinary checks and the selection of buyback ponies are scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, at about 9 a.m. at the Southern Corral. The public will be allowed to view the ponies during the checks.
According to the fire company, the Pony Swim is set for Wednesday, July 29, during the slack tide window between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Shuttles will operate beginning at a time to be announced.
The fire company says the foal auction will be held Thursday, July 30, at 8 a.m. at the Carnival Grounds. Proceeds benefit the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and help pay for veterinary care for the ponies.
According to the fire company, the Pony Swim Back will take place Friday, July 31, with the south herd returning to Assateague Island. North herd ponies will be transported back after the auction.
The fire company says Pony Week concludes with the carnival on Saturday, August 1, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring rides, games, food, music, bingo and raffles.