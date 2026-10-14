GREENWOOD, Del. - An air show scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 at Chorman Airport has been canceled because of forecast high winds and safety concerns for performers and pilots. This comes after a year of planning, according to organizers.
In a Facebook post, Chorman Spraying explained that aviation forecasts for the airport showed winds of 15 to 25 knots, or approximately 17 to 29 mph, during the event.
Organizers said the conditions could pose risks for the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team, known as the Skygoats, which was scheduled to perform. U.S. Parachute Association safety guidelines recommend a maximum ground wind speed of 15 mph for demonstration jumps, according to organizers. High winds and turbulence could also affect precision aerobatic maneuvers, while creating challenges for general aviation pilots planning to fly into the airport.
The cancellation comes despite forecasts calling for sunny weather Saturday. Organizers said aviation forecasts can differ from the wind speeds displayed in standard weather applications.
Chorman Spraying also addressed questions about moving the event to Sunday, explaining that the Federal Aviation Administration's approval for the air show requires a rehearsal before the performance.
With rain forecast for Friday and strong winds expected Saturday, organizers said rescheduling the rehearsal and show for Sunday would not be feasible. Some performers also were unavailable for the designated Sunday rain date.