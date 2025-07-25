SNOW HILL, Md. – The Worcester County Commissioners have appointed Chris Shaffer as the new director of Worcester County Emergency Services (WCES). He will assume the role on August 11, 2025.
Shaffer will oversee WCES operations, including the 911 Communications Center, Emergency Management, and the P25 800 MHz Radio Division.
“Chris is a seasoned and highly respected public safety professional who has established strong working relationships with all of the fire stations in the county,” Commissioner President Ted Elder said. “His skills, training, and professionalism make him ideally suited to lead WCES.”
According to WCES, Shaffer has more than 38 years of public safety experience and over a decade of emergency management leadership. Shaffer graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. He began his career in 1987 as a fire/EMS dispatcher with the Ocean City Fire Department. He became assistant fire chief of the Career Division in 2008 and deputy chief in 2016.
He holds an Associate of Applied Science in Emergency Medical Services from Wor-Wic Community College and an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.
“I’m honored to step into this role and lead the exceptional men and women who make up Worcester County Emergency Services,” Shaffer said. “This team plays a critical role in the safety and well-being of our communities every single day. I look forward to working closely with our county fire companies, law enforcement, and partner agencies to enhance our emergency preparedness and response capabilities.”