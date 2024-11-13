REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach Fire Company and Police Department will conduct a public safety training exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. The event, scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., will take place in the vicinity of the fire station, bandstand area, and Rehoboth Elementary School.
The training will simulate an emergency response, testing fire and emergency medical services (EMS) response tactics and capabilities.
Locals and businesses in the area are advised that there will be an increased presence of emergency personnel and vehicles during this time. Rehoboth Beach Police request that the public avoid these locations to reduce interference with the exercise. The public and media will not have access to the training area or participants.