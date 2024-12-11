...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&