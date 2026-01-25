Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST TUESDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds gusting to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST early this morning. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&