Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.