LEWES, Del. - An investigation report obtained by a well-placed source inside Lewes City Hall found City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe improperly accused Police Chief Thomas Spell of dishonesty and asked the city's human resources manager to withdraw a bullying complaint Spell filed against her.
The report characterized McCabe's request as retaliatory and found it violated a section of the city's anti-bullying policy. It also cited broader concerns about communication, responsiveness, management practices, employee morale and trust within the organization. The report, dated Sept. 22, states that “appropriate action is being taken.”
The findings follow complaints Spell filed on May 5 and May 26, 2026, regarding behavior inside Lewes City Hall. CoastTV reached out to McCabe and Spell for comment but did not receive a response by publication.
Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco told CoastTV the City Council is reviewing the personnel issues.
“Because we respect and adhere to confidential deliberations related to personnel matters, we have no further comment.”
The report adds to broader scrutiny of workplace conditions and leadership inside Lewes City Hall. A source inside Lewes City Hall tells CoastTV a separate grievance was filed by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 22 claimed the city failed to investigate claims of discriminatory treatment involving a police department member.
In a July 31, 2025, response, McCabe denied the grievance, saying the city was unaware of any formal complaint requiring an investigation. She wrote, “The FOP has not alleged a grievable matter or any claim over which it could have jurisdiction under the CBA, nor has it in fact identified any amendment to the City's Personnel Manual as alleged. For these reasons, the FOP's grievance is denied.”
The report comes just one month after City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe and Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves filed harassment complaints against Deputy Mayor Khalil Saliba. An independent investigation found no evidence of unlawful harassment but said some allegations could violate the city's anti-bullying policy. The City Council later required Saliba, McCabe, Reeves and other council members to participate in management and leadership training.