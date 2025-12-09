MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro has officially appointed David Moyer as its new Chief of Police, recognizing his 17 years of law enforcement experience and leadership within the department.
Moyer has served in roles at the Millsboro Police Department ranging from Patrol Officer to Detective, Sergeant and most recently as Deputy Chief. He also played a key role in advancing community engagement, trauma-informed policing, and evidence-based investigations, said the town.
“I look forward to working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Millsboro Police Department and partnering with our community to continue building a safe, professional, and forward-thinking agency," said Moyer. "In the months ahead, I intend to meet with each member of the department to hear their expectations, strengthen our shared vision, and move Millsboro toward becoming the premier police department in the county.”
A Marine Corps veteran with a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Psychology, Moyer brings a reputation for integrity and public service. His resume includes leadership development through the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy program and numerous accolades such as Officer of the Year, several Exceptional Performance Awards and the department’s Medal of Valor.