DELAWARE- Delaware’s Primary Election took place Tuesday and many unofficial results are now available. The Delaware Senate leadership is now responding to the Primary Election results with support for the state's new Democratic nominees. In a joint statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman congratulated New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer on securing the Democratic nomination for governor. Meyer beat the current Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long in a heated race winning over 40 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.
The leaders also voiced their support for Senate colleague Kyle Evans Gay, who is running for lieutenant governor. According to the Senate leadership, Gay has worked towards several issues including abortion access, affordable childcare, voting rights, and more. The leadership says they support her run for Lieutenant Governor.
The statement released by Senate leadership also acknowledged Senator Sarah McBride’s historic campaign for Delaware’s U.S. House seat. McBride is the first openly transgender senator in the country. The Delaware Senate highlighted what they say is her role in advancing policies like paid family leave and government transparency.
Finally, the leadership acknowledged the public service of current Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long. They emphasized that despite her primary loss, her contributions to public health and working families remain significant. A full list of all Delaware’s Primary winners can be found here.