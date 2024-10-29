"I’m running on my record," Gay said. "I’m running on my record of getting things done in the State Senate. I’m running on my record of collaborating across party lines, and I would invite anyone to interrogate that record."
Education is a shared priority for both candidates, with Gay pointing to the two failed referendums in the Cape Henlopen School District as evidence of the need for change.
"I’m advocating for funding reform, making sure that the state funding formula adequately allocates money in ways that it’s going to be most effective for students on the ground," Gay said.
"And because we spend a lot of money on education, my argument and my question is if we’re spending it in the right places. And so, when we think about English language learners or special education programs, let’s make sure that those programs are getting what is needed in order for those students to be successful."
Briggs King is pitching ideas to increase attendance and support for teachers.
"We have a bold initiative," Briggs King said. "Let’s propose this: in five years, we want to reduce absenteeism by 50%. We can do that."
She added, "We’re going to propose a 'Teacher’s Bill of Rights' to focus on respect and consideration. Many states have already done it."
Both candidates claim a proven ability to reach across party lines, but a clear divide emerges on issues of reproductive health and voting rights.
Gay stated, "When it comes to things like reproductive health care and making sure everyone has access to health care, that will continue to be a core tenet of what I believe in and what I fight for, along with voting rights."
In contrast, Briggs King responded, "She’ll talk about reproductive rights, and I prefer to discuss all rights. In 2019 and then again in 2021, the state codified reproductive rights for women, so there’s nothing left to discuss. That conversation is old. When we talk about voting rights, I want to support early and absentee voting, but I’m not sure the public wants mail-in voting."
Historically, Delaware has only seen a few instances where the governor and lieutenant governor were from different parties, a notable example being in 1976 when Republican Pete du Pont served alongside Democrat James McGinnis. Both Gay and Briggs King say they’re ready to work with any governor Delaware voters elect.
"I’m looking forward to a Meyer-Gay administration," Gay commented, endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Matt Meyer. "But whoever wins, we’re all here for Delaware."
Briggs King added, "Any governor would be lucky to have me."
The next lieutenant governor will not only shape policy but also have the power to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate and chair Delaware's Board of Pardons.