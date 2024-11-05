The winner of the Sixth Senate District for Delaware is incumbent Russ Huxtable. With 20,208 votes, Huxtable retains the title of senator. His opponent, Republican nominee Kim Hoey Stevenson, finished with 16,968 votes, according to unofficial Department of Elections results Tuesday night.
In 2022, Huxtable beat politician Steve Smyk to take the sixth district, which encompasses portions of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Huxtable's focus is on affordable housing, environmental protection and supporting local agriculture. One major bill of his was Senate Bill 6, which aimed to protect Cape Henlopen State Park from development following controversy around a proposed restaurant in late 2022. With over 18 years of experience in housing, he previously led initiatives for the Milford Housing Development Corporation and has contributed to state-level housing reforms. Huxtable has introduced legislation addressing Delaware’s housing needs, including efforts to protect vulnerable homeowners and incentivize affordable housing projects.
He claims his legislative actions support agricultural programs and coastal protections for Delaware’s communities. He is a past member on the Governors Council on Housing and has recently completed his third term with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council.